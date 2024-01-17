Alamo Drafthouse Chicago is celebrating its one year anniversary with a best of Chicago themed week-long party.

Bartender Michael Vena joined us with the details and a taste of the cocktails being served up.

1-Year Anniversary Celebration
January 29th – February 4th

3519 N. Clark St Suite C301

drafthouse.com/chicago

Y tú Margarita También

  • 1/2 oz like juice
  • 1/2 oz agave syrup
  • 1/2 oz liber & co grapefruit shrub
  • 2 oz Teremana Reposado Tequila
  • Garnish is a grapefruit peel
  • In a cocktail shaker, combine lime juice, agave syrup, grapefruit shrub, and Tequila Reposado.
  • Add ice and shake vigorously until well mixed.
  • Strain into a rocks glass over large format ice.
  • Garnish with a wide cut grapefruit peel.
    Bliss
  • 3/4 oz lime juice
  • 1/2 oz Blood Orange cordial
  • 1/2 oz passion fruit syrup
  • 1 oz Pineapple Rum
  • 1 oz Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka
  • 1/2 oz seltzer
  • Garnish is lime wedge and a cocktail umbrella.
    -In a cocktail shaker combine lime juice, blood orange cordial, passionfruit syrup, pineapple
    rum, and cranberry vodka.
  • Add ice and shake until well mixed.
  • Strain ice into an ice-filled highball glass, top with seltzer.
  • Garnish with a lime wedge and a cocktail umbrella.

