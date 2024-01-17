Alamo Drafthouse Chicago is celebrating its one year anniversary with a best of Chicago themed week-long party.

Bartender Michael Vena joined us with the details and a taste of the cocktails being served up.

1-Year Anniversary Celebration

January 29th – February 4th

3519 N. Clark St Suite C301

drafthouse.com/chicago

Y tú Margarita También

1/2 oz like juice

1/2 oz agave syrup

1/2 oz liber & co grapefruit shrub

2 oz Teremana Reposado Tequila

Garnish is a grapefruit peel

In a cocktail shaker, combine lime juice, agave syrup, grapefruit shrub, and Tequila Reposado.

Add ice and shake vigorously until well mixed.

Strain into a rocks glass over large format ice.

Garnish with a wide cut grapefruit peel.

Bliss

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz Blood Orange cordial

1/2 oz passion fruit syrup

1 oz Pineapple Rum

1 oz Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka

1/2 oz seltzer

Garnish is lime wedge and a cocktail umbrella.

-In a cocktail shaker combine lime juice, blood orange cordial, passionfruit syrup, pineapple rum, and cranberry vodka. Add ice and shake until well mixed.

Strain ice into an ice-filled highball glass, top with seltzer.

Garnish with a lime wedge and a cocktail umbrella.

