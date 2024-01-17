Alamo Drafthouse Chicago is celebrating its one year anniversary with a best of Chicago themed week-long party.
Bartender Michael Vena joined us with the details and a taste of the cocktails being served up.
1-Year Anniversary Celebration
January 29th – February 4th
3519 N. Clark St Suite C301
Y tú Margarita También
- 1/2 oz like juice
- 1/2 oz agave syrup
- 1/2 oz liber & co grapefruit shrub
- 2 oz Teremana Reposado Tequila
- Garnish is a grapefruit peel
- In a cocktail shaker, combine lime juice, agave syrup, grapefruit shrub, and Tequila Reposado.
- Add ice and shake vigorously until well mixed.
- Strain into a rocks glass over large format ice.
- Garnish with a wide cut grapefruit peel.
Bliss
- 3/4 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz Blood Orange cordial
- 1/2 oz passion fruit syrup
- 1 oz Pineapple Rum
- 1 oz Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka
- 1/2 oz seltzer
- Garnish is lime wedge and a cocktail umbrella.
-In a cocktail shaker combine lime juice, blood orange cordial, passionfruit syrup, pineapple
rum, and cranberry vodka.
- Add ice and shake until well mixed.
- Strain ice into an ice-filled highball glass, top with seltzer.
- Garnish with a lime wedge and a cocktail umbrella.
