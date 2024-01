Animal shelters across Illinois are packed this time of year, and this year is even worse than most. If you were thinking about adding a furry friend to your family there is no better time than now. Liam Donahue with taps animal shelter joins us with a couple of friends who could use a good home.

100 TAPS Lane

Pekin, IL

(309) 353-8277

tapsshelter.org

Instagram tapsshelterpekin

Facebook TAPS Pekin, IL

