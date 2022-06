For kids with sensory issues and developmental disabilities interacting in crowds and with others can be very difficult. One Chicago man is trying to help more kids and young adults get the therapy they need by building custom sensory rooms in schools and offices across the city in an effort to help users gain a sense of calm and focus needed to live happier lives.

amazingsensorydesigns.com

