She is an actress, comedian and award-winning podcaster with countless roles in both movies and sitcoms. Now Kym Whitley is hitting the stage at Riddles Comedy Club.

Kym joined us to share the details.

December 8th & 9th

Riddles Comedy Club

5055 W. 111th St, Alsip

riddlescomedy.com

iamkymwhitley.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.