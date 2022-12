You may recognize our next guest from the hit FX series ‘The League’, ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ Or MTV’s Punk’d. Actor and comedian Steve Rannazzisi joins us now with details on his latest work.

December 8th & 11th at Zanies Chicago

1548 N. Wells Street

chicago.zanies.com

December 9th & 10th at Zanies Rosemont

5437 Park Place

rosemont.zanies.com

