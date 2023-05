She’s dressed SZA and Erykah Badu, Chicago based designer and Project Runway Alum Chelsey Carter-Sanders has a limited run installation at the WNDR Museum. The exhibit is called “Acres of Untold History” which explores the history of indigo dye and denim, a material she uses often in collections of her brand “Alex Carter”

