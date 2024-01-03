WGN’s very own Paul Konrad is hosting a benefit event supporting the non-profit “Achieving My Best Life” helping those facing autism and other cognitive challenges.

Paul joined us along with Chef Mychael Bonner with all the details and a preview of what guests can expect.

Tuesday, January 9th

7 – 10 pm

Morgan Arts Complex

3622 S. Morgan Street

Get tickets on Eventbrite

To Donate: achievingmybestlife.networkforgood.com

Spice Roasted Salmon with Glazed Sweet Potato, Mixed Greens, and Pickled Lemon Vinaigrette Recipe:

Ingredients:



For the Salmon:

– 4 salmon fillets

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper



For the Glazed Sweet Potatoes:

– 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 tablespoons honey

– Salt and pepper, to taste



For the Pickled Lemon Vinaigrette:

– 1/4 cup pickled lemon, thinly sliced

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice

– 2 tablespoons honey

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– Salt and pepper, to taste



For the Mixed Greens:

– 6 cups mixed salad greens



Instructions:



1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.



2. Prepare the salmon: In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper. Rub the spice mixture evenly on all sides of the salmon fillets.



3. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the salmon fillets for 2-3 minutes until the until crispy. Transfer the salmon fillets, to the prepared baking sheet.



4. Roast the salmon in the preheated oven for about 7 minutes, or until it is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.



5. While the salmon is roasting, prepare the glazed sweet potatoes: In a mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato cubes, olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper. Toss until the sweet potatoes are well coated.



6. Spread the sweet potato cubes in a single layer on another baking sheet. Roast in the oven at 425°F (220°C) for about 20-25 minutes, or until they are tender and caramelized, tossing them halfway through cooking.



7. Prepare the pickled lemon vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the pickled lemon, lemon juice, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper until well combined.



8. In a large salad bowl, toss the mixed greens with pickled lemon vinaigrette until coated.



9. To serve, divide the mixed greens onto plates. Top with the spice roasted salmon fillets and glazed sweet potato cubes.



10. Enjoy your flavorful and nutritious spice roasted salmon with glazed sweet potato, mixed greens, and pickled lemon vinaigrette!



Note: You can also add other toppings to your mixed greens, such as cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, or toasted nuts, for added freshness and crunch.

