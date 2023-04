If you’re looking to go on a tour of Italy without leaving the city, now you can with Acanto Passaporto. It is Acanto’s new menu highlighting a different region of Italy every couple months. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a taste of the menu is Executive Chef Charlie Andersson.

18 S. Michigan Avenue

Facebook @acantochicago

Instagram @acantochicago

acantochicago.com

