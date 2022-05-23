Velvet Taco creates a new globally-inspired taco every week, that’s 52 different tacos a year. They call it a “world tour for your taste buds”. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more and to share one of their signature recipes is General Manager Mike Wolfgang.

Lincoln Park:

2309 N. Lincoln Ave

Gold Coast: 1110 N. State St

Fulton Market:

910 W. Randolph St

Facebook @VelvetTaco

Instagram @VelvetTaco

velvettaco.com

Recipe:

● 4 (6-inch) flour tortillas

● 1 cup grated Gruyere, divided

● 4 slices honey-roasted ham, divided

● 4 tablespoons whole grain mustard, divided

● 1/4 pound pulled pork, divided

● 1/2 cup 1/2-inch diced crisp bacon, divided

● 12 slices dill pickle, divided

Preheat two cast iron skillets or one large griddle. Arrange one tortilla in one skillet and top with 2 tablespoons grated Gruyere. Put ham in second skillet. (If using one large griddle, heat tortilla and ham side by side.) Cook ham 30 seconds per side, then place ham on top of cheese. Remove tortilla from skillet. Spread 1 tablespoon mustard down center of tortilla. Top with 1/4 of the pulled pork and 1/4 cooked bacon. Top with 3 pickle slides. Finish by sprinkling with 2 tablespoons of Gruyere and serve immediately. Continue until all tacos are prepared.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.