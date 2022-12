There’s still time for yuletide cheer at “A Very Dandy Holiday” pop-up bar happening at River West cocktail bar and restaurant The Dandy Crown. Along with seasonal and nostalgic libations, the halls will be decked until New Year’s Eve. General Manager and Beverage Director Sarah Syman joins us with all the details.

Now through December 31st

694 North Milwaukee Avenue

thedandycrown.com

Facebook thedandycrown

Instagram thedandycrown

Twitter thedandycrown

