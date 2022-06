Plan a tee-time with Dad this Father’s Day. Puttshack located inside the Oakbrook center features a tech-infused mini golf experience, food, and even drinks. Joining us now with a preview of the fun and one of their signature cocktails are Sharkie Robelly and Brad Kepler.

1828 Oakbrook Center – Oakbrook, IL

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.