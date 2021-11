They started in a food truck in Denver nearly a decade ago. After making its way to Chicago a few years ago ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ now has a brick and mortar location inside the French Market.

Owner and chef Kathy Vega Hardy is here in our Studio 41 kitchen and today she’s teaching us how to create the ultimate Filipino feast.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.