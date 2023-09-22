Chicago Gourmet isn’t just about the food, you can also enjoy delicious cocktails.
Mixologist Daniel de Oliveira from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits shared a taste of its drink offerings with us.
Chicago Gourmet
Now through September 24th
“Mango Ginger Margarita”
1.5oz 1800 Blanco Tequila
.75oz Domaine de Canton
.75oz Liquid Alchemist Mango
.75oz Lime Juice
.25oz Simple Syrup
Shaken, up, candied ginger for garnish
“Apple Spiced Margarita”
1.5oz Maestro Dobel Reposado
.75oz Domanie de Canton Ginger Liqueur
.5oz Liquid Alchemist Apple Spice
.75oz Fresh lemon juice
.5oz Simple syrup
Method: Shaken, rocks, dehydrated lemon wheel
