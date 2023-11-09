Sifr is a modern Middle Eastern restaurant that recently launched a Sunday brunch menu.
Culinary Director Sahil Sethi joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a taste.
660 N. Orleans St
Cilbir (Turkish Eggs)
Garlic Yogurt
Greek Yogurt- ½ cup
Garlic Clove- ½ Grated
Kosher Salt- ¼ tsp
Lemon Juice- ¼ tsp
Method
- Using a Microplane grater, grate the garlic clove.
- Take a mixing bowl, add yogurt, grated garlic, salt and lemon juice and mix it using a whisk and reserve it for later.
Chili Oil
Olive Oil – 3 tbsp
Aleppo pepper- 1 tbsp
Garlic Chopped- 1/2 tbsp
Kosher Salt- ¼ tsp
Method
- Chop peeled garlic and place into a heat proof container with salt and Aleppo.
- Heat up Olive oil to 160 C and gently pour over the garlic and Aleppo. Leave to cool before putting away.
Poached Eggs
Range Free Eggs – 2 no
Water- 4 cups
White Vinegar- ½ tbsp
Kosher Salt- ¼ tsp
Method
- Add water to the sauce pan, bring it to boil and then reduce heat to 90 degree Celsius.
- Add white vinegar and salt to the pan.
- Crack each egg open in a small bowl individually.
- Using a whish make a swirl in the pan, drop in one egg at a time and let it cook for 3-4 mins to cook to perfect poached eggs and depending on how you like the eggs cooked internally you can go a little longer.
- Keep a tray lined with absorbent paper, using a slotted spoon remove the eggs from poaching liquid and lay them on the absorbent paper. Serve Immediately.
To Assemble
- In a coupe plate using a spoon spread the garlic yogurt.
- Place the hot poached eggs on top.
- Add 1 tbsp of chili crunch oil or more depending on how spicy you like it.
Add parsley leaves and dill leaves for added flavor.
