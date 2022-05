In addition to starring on the hit show ‘The Chi’, Tyla Abercrumbie is also a playwright and director. There are just two more chances to catch her hit play ‘Relentless’ at the Goodman Theatre, a tale of family and legacy set in the Victorian Era. Tyla joins us now with more.

Saturday, May 7th at 8 pm

Sunday, May 8th at 2 pm

Goodman Theatre:

170 N. Dearborn Street

goodmantheatre.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.