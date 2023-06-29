For your next get together this summer we’ve got a dessert – perfect for the season and the occasion. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe for cloud cake, Broken Tart owners Krissy and Katie Mack.

(708) 434-5682

1108 Chicago Ave, Oak Park

brokentart.com

Instagram @brokentart

Facebook @brokentartbakery

Pavlova Meringue

1/2 cup fresh egg whites

1c cup granulated sugar

1 tsp white vinegar

1/2 tsp. cornstarch

Place egg whites in a large, clean mixing bowl and beat with whip attachment until volume has doubled. Add 1/3 of your sugar and continue to whip for 2 minutes. Stop the mixer, scrape down the bowl and add the second addition of sugar and whip for 2 more minutes. Stop the mixer, scrape down the bowl again and add the final 1/3 of sugar. Continue to whip for more 2 minutes. At this point, the meringue should be voluminous and shiny! While the last addition of sugar is whipping make a slurry in a small bowl with your vinegar and cornstarch. The slurry should be smooth and lump free. When your meringue is stiff and all sugar has been dissolved, fold in the slurry gently.

On a parchment lined baking sheet, trace 2, 6″ circles and flip parchment over.

Divide your meringue into the 2 circles and gently use a spoon to spread out your pavlova. Take care not to deflate or overwork your meringue. You want the meringue about an inch tall.

Bake at 275 degrees F, still oven for 60-75 minutes. Meringue shells should be crisp on the outside and sponge-y and marshmallow-y on the inside once baked. Once the meringue is baked, turn oven off and crack the door and allow the cool 2-3 hours. Once fully cooled, meringue discs should easily pull off parchment.

Place your first pavlova disc on a pretty plate or cake stand and spoon on whipped cream, lemon curd and fresh berries. Top with the second disc, spoon on more whipped cream and lemon curd. Garnish with fresh berries, edible florals and herbs! This is best made hours before enjoying as the meringue can soften quickly. Be careful of humidity or leaving refrigerated too long, this also causes softening of the meringue!



Passionfruit Basil Lemonade

3 ⅓ cups Fresh Lemon Juice

5 ⅔ cups Cold Water

2 ⅓ cups Basil Simple Syrup

⅛ cup Passionfruit Puree

First you need to make your basil simple syrup. Whisk together 1 cup of sugar with 1 cup water in a small pot. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Add a 2-3 bunches of basil leaves and allow to steep until flavorful. Test for potency. Remove and discard steeped basil leaves. Strain simple syrup and allow to cool before use.

Mix together Lemon Juice, Cold Water, Basil Simple Syrup, and Passionfruit Puree. Strain lemonade to remove any pulp (if necessary). Pour over ice, garnish with a fresh basil leaf, a slice of lemon and enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.