Sushi Suite 202 at Hotel Lincoln is the only in-suite sushi bar in Chicago offering a speakeasy like experience. Chef Aaron Moon is here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of their omakase experience.

1816 N. Clark Street

Instagram @sushisuite

sushisuite.com

