It’s almost prime ice cream season and what better way to prep for it than by learning a simple sweet base to get you started at home. Jojo Ybe, owner and founder of Milky Milky Ice Cream, joins us now in our Studio41 kitchen with more.

MILKYMILKYICECREAM.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.