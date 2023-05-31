A celebration of Chicago style. The event is tonight at the 21c Museum Hotel Chicago and will honor rising fashion designers and a fashion icon joining us today. Here with more on tonight’s event and a showcase of some amazing designs is fashion photographer and tv personality Nigel Barker and fashion designer Maria Pinto.

6 – 9 PM

21c Museum Hotel Chicago, 55 E Ontario St

21cchicago.com

curioexperience.com

Instagram @21cHotelChicago + @CurioExperience + @TheMariaPinto

Facebook 21cChicago + curioexperience

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.