With busy schedules, to have easy to prepare recipes on hand is a necessity. One recipe you’ll want to add to your file – honey sriracha salmon with cheese hoagie. And here in our Studio 41 kitchen to make it for us, the Culinary Cutie, Tracy Williamson.
Instagram @culinarycutie7
Twitter @culinarycutie7
Facebook culinarycutie
RECIPE
Honey Sriracha Salmon Bite Hoagie with Cheese
Ingredients
1 salmon portion
2 soft bolillo or hoagie rolls
1 medium red pepper
1 medium yellow pepper
Mixed green lettuce
Sharp white cheddar or American cheese slices
1 tbsp corn starch
1 tsp salt
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp dried basil
½ tsp chili powder
olive oil or avocado oil
1 stick of butter
1 tbsp. of honey
1 ½ tbsp. sriracha
½ cup mayo
Fresh parsley (finely chopped)
Instructions
- Rinse peppers and lettuce and dry
- Slice peppers
- Pat salmon dry and remove skin
- Cut salmon into bite size chunk pieces
- Combine seasonings in a bowl
- Add seasonings, 1 tsp olive oil or avocado oil to salmon in a bowl and coat each piece
- Add corn starch to salmon in a bowl and coat each piece
- Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat and sauté peppers
- Add more oil to same skillet over medium high heat. Add salmon pieces to oil and sauté/fry for 3-4 minutes on each side until done and golden, drain and set aside. The internal temperature of the fish should be 145 °F.
- Add 1 tbsp butter to a separate skillet on medium high heat and add roll crust side up and toast until golden brown
Honey Butter Sriracha Sauce
Instructions
- In a small pot over a medium high heat, add 4-5 tbsp of butter, sriracha and honey.
- Stir and reduce heat to simmer. Continue to slowly stir sauce until flavors well combined and remove from heat.
- Slowly pour sauce over salmon bites and toss in sauce.
- Add mixed greens to bottom toasted roll. Add salmon pieces, sautéed peppers, drizzle additional sauce, add cheese
- Plate and enjoy
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.