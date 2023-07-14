With busy schedules, to have easy to prepare recipes on hand is a necessity. One recipe you’ll want to add to your file – honey sriracha salmon with cheese hoagie. And here in our Studio 41 kitchen to make it for us, the Culinary Cutie, Tracy Williamson.

RECIPE

Honey Sriracha Salmon Bite Hoagie with Cheese

Ingredients

1 salmon portion

2 soft bolillo or hoagie rolls

1 medium red pepper

1 medium yellow pepper

Mixed green lettuce

Sharp white cheddar or American cheese slices

1 tbsp corn starch

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp chili powder

olive oil or avocado oil

1 stick of butter

1 tbsp. of honey

1 ½ tbsp. sriracha

½ cup mayo

Fresh parsley (finely chopped)

Instructions

Rinse peppers and lettuce and dry Slice peppers Pat salmon dry and remove skin Cut salmon into bite size chunk pieces Combine seasonings in a bowl Add seasonings, 1 tsp olive oil or avocado oil to salmon in a bowl and coat each piece Add corn starch to salmon in a bowl and coat each piece Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat and sauté peppers Add more oil to same skillet over medium high heat. Add salmon pieces to oil and sauté/fry for 3-4 minutes on each side until done and golden, drain and set aside. The internal temperature of the fish should be 145 °F. Add 1 tbsp butter to a separate skillet on medium high heat and add roll crust side up and toast until golden brown

Honey Butter Sriracha Sauce

Instructions

In a small pot over a medium high heat, add 4-5 tbsp of butter, sriracha and honey. Stir and reduce heat to simmer. Continue to slowly stir sauce until flavors well combined and remove from heat. Slowly pour sauce over salmon bites and toss in sauce. Add mixed greens to bottom toasted roll. Add salmon pieces, sautéed peppers, drizzle additional sauce, add cheese Plate and enjoy

