National Brisket Day is May 28 and in our Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe to help us celebrate it is Smokehouse Barbecue Pit Master Dan Moody.

22 East Chicago Avenue Naperville

(630) 864-3190

smokeshowbarbecue.com

Instagram @smokeshowbbq

Ingredients:

Brisket, chopped, 7.5 ounces

Cowboy Caviar, 6 tablespoons

Radish, julienned, 1 tablespoon

Cilantro leaf, 1 leaf

Lime wedge, 1 wedge

Spicy Mayo, 1 tablespoon

Yellow corn tortilla, 6”, 3 tortillas each

Instructions:

Heat the tortilla on a hot skillet until the tortilla softens but has a light browning. Put The hot brisket on the tortilla and top with the cowboy caviar. Drizzle the jalapeno aioli over the tacos and garnish with the cilantro and radish. FInish with fresh squeezed lime juice.

Spicy Mayo: Ingredients and Instructions

Mayo, Hellmans, 1 cup

Tabasco, Green, 2 tablespoons

Pepper, Black, Fine Ground, 2 teaspoons

Paprika, smoked, ½ teaspoon

Salt, Kosher, ½ teaspoon

Lemon Juice, 1 tablespoon

Instructions

1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients until well combined.

2. Keep refrigerated until use.

Cowboy Caviar Ingredients and instructions

Black Beans, Drained & rinsed, 18 oz

Black Eye Peas, Drained & rinsed, 8 oz

Pepper, Red Bell, small dice, 1 pepper

Onion, red, fine dice, 1 onion

Corn, fresh, cleaned, 1 ear

Cilantro, fine chop, 1 bunch

Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced, 1 pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2 teaspoons

Lime Juice, 2 tablespoons

Red Wine Vinegar, 2 tablespoons

Sugar, granulated, 1 teaspoon

Kosher Salt, 1 tablespoon

Pepper, black ground, 1.5 teaspoons

Garlic powder, ½ teaspoon

Onion powder, ½ teaspoon

1. Drain and rinse the black beans and black-eyed peas. Let all the extra liquid drain off the beans prior to mixing.

2. In a bowl add the lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic & onion powder and mix until well combined.

3. Slowly add in the olive oil while mixing to incorporate.

4. Mix the beans and vegetables together with the dressing and hold chilled until use.

