National Brisket Day is May 28 and in our Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe to help us celebrate it is Smokehouse Barbecue Pit Master Dan Moody.
22 East Chicago Avenue Naperville
(630) 864-3190
Instagram @smokeshowbbq
Ingredients:
- Brisket, chopped, 7.5 ounces
- Cowboy Caviar, 6 tablespoons
- Radish, julienned, 1 tablespoon
- Cilantro leaf, 1 leaf
- Lime wedge, 1 wedge
- Spicy Mayo, 1 tablespoon
- Yellow corn tortilla, 6”, 3 tortillas each
Instructions:
- Heat the tortilla on a hot skillet until the tortilla softens but has a light browning.
- Put The hot brisket on the tortilla and top with the cowboy caviar.
- Drizzle the jalapeno aioli over the tacos and garnish with the cilantro and radish. FInish with fresh squeezed lime juice.
Spicy Mayo: Ingredients and Instructions
- Mayo, Hellmans, 1 cup
- Tabasco, Green, 2 tablespoons
- Pepper, Black, Fine Ground, 2 teaspoons
- Paprika, smoked, ½ teaspoon
- Salt, Kosher, ½ teaspoon
- Lemon Juice, 1 tablespoon
Instructions
1. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients until well combined.
2. Keep refrigerated until use.
Cowboy Caviar Ingredients and instructions
- Black Beans, Drained & rinsed, 18 oz
- Black Eye Peas, Drained & rinsed, 8 oz
- Pepper, Red Bell, small dice, 1 pepper
- Onion, red, fine dice, 1 onion
- Corn, fresh, cleaned, 1 ear
- Cilantro, fine chop, 1 bunch
- Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced, 1 pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2 teaspoons
- Lime Juice, 2 tablespoons
- Red Wine Vinegar, 2 tablespoons
- Sugar, granulated, 1 teaspoon
- Kosher Salt, 1 tablespoon
- Pepper, black ground, 1.5 teaspoons
- Garlic powder, ½ teaspoon
- Onion powder, ½ teaspoon
1. Drain and rinse the black beans and black-eyed peas. Let all the extra liquid drain off the beans prior to mixing.
2. In a bowl add the lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic & onion powder and mix until well combined.
3. Slowly add in the olive oil while mixing to incorporate.
4. Mix the beans and vegetables together with the dressing and hold chilled until use.
