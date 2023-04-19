The 7th Annual Chicago Rum Fest is taking place this Saturday at Logan Square Auditorium but today we’re getting a sneak peek of all the fun. Sean Ellis Hussey, co-founder of Chicago Cane Cooperative, joins us now with more.

Saturday, April 22nd

Logan Square Auditorium:

2539 N. Kedzie Blvd

chicagorumfest.com / chicagocane.com

El Presidente:

For the folks who know toasting to life can happen any time

-1.5oz CCC Gold Rum

-1.5oz Cocchi Americano

-.25oz Dry Curaçao

-1 barspoon grenadine

-Shake, strain & serve up in a coup glass

Improved Sazerac:

For those craving some funky fresh vibes in a classic

-2oz CCC Silver Rum

-.25 maraschino liqueur

-1-2 dashes absinthe

-3-4 dashes Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

-3-4 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

-.25oz simple syrup

-Stir well on ice, strain & serve up