The Ravenswood On Tap Festival is a two-day event with live music, food from some of Chicago’s favorite restaurants and beer and spirits from local breweries. Here with more on this year’s festival and to mix up a couple of drinks for us, Koval Distillery Bartender Joan Bonilla.

July 22 – 23

Ravenswood and Berteau Avenues, Ravenswood Corridor

(773) 975-2088

ravenswoodchicago.org/signature-events/ravenswood-on-tap

koval-distillery.com

Instagram kovaldistillery

Facebook kovaldistillery

Twitter kovaldistillery

Old Fashioned

3 Dashes of Vanilla Cherry Bark Bitters

.25 oz Turbo

2.0 oz Bourbon

Method: Build in mixing glass, add ice, stir to dilute, then strain over a big rock into Rocks glass.

Cranberry Gin Spritz

4.0 Soda Water

.25 oz Lime Juice

2.0 oz Cranberry Gin

Method: Add ice to wine glass. Add a little soda water on top of the ice. Add the lime juice & cranberry gin. Top with more soda. Finish with a quick stir and garnish to serve.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.