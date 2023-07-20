The Ravenswood On Tap Festival is a two-day event with live music, food from some of Chicago’s favorite restaurants and beer and spirits from local breweries. Here with more on this year’s festival and to mix up a couple of drinks for us, Koval Distillery Bartender Joan Bonilla.
July 22 – 23
Ravenswood and Berteau Avenues, Ravenswood Corridor
(773) 975-2088
ravenswoodchicago.org/signature-events/ravenswood-on-tap
Instagram kovaldistillery
Facebook kovaldistillery
Twitter kovaldistillery
Old Fashioned
3 Dashes of Vanilla Cherry Bark Bitters
.25 oz Turbo
2.0 oz Bourbon
Method: Build in mixing glass, add ice, stir to dilute, then strain over a big rock into Rocks glass.
Cranberry Gin Spritz
4.0 Soda Water
.25 oz Lime Juice
2.0 oz Cranberry Gin
Method: Add ice to wine glass. Add a little soda water on top of the ice. Add the lime juice & cranberry gin. Top with more soda. Finish with a quick stir and garnish to serve.
