The Little Italy Festa is happening on Taylor Street this weekend featuring tasty treats for the whole family, live performances, and more. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is President and Executive Chef of Onesti Entertainment Ron Onesti.

Now – August 14th

Intersection of Taylor Street & Ashland Avenue

Facebook @LittleItalyFestaTaylorSt

oshows.com

VODKA SAUCE WITH PASTA

4 Cups Marinara Sauce

2 oz unsalted butter

1 cup Heavy Cream

1/2 cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

2 tbls Vodka

1 Garlic Clove, finely chopped

1/2 Shallot, finely chopped

1/2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes

1/2 lb Pasta

Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add garlic and shallot. Sautee until glassy. Add Marinara and vodka. Stir while heating and vodka evaporates. Add grated cheese and stir to melt. Add red pepper flakes. Add heavy cream and stir until smooth. Pour a glass of Chianti, add your favorite pasta and enjoy!

