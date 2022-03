The 15th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway highlighting Chicago’s delicious and versatile dining scene. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of one of their featured dishes is Chef Misha Jackson from City Winery.

1200 W. Randolph St

Facebook @CityWineryChi

Instagram @CityWineryChi

Twitter @CityWineryChi

citywinery.com

Facebook @ChooseChicago

Instagram @ChooseChicago

Twitter @ChooseChicago

eatitupchicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.