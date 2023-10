The Chicago Fashion Showcase is a harmonious mix of fashion runway shows and the Marketplace area.

Wendy Callupe, founder and CEO of Minted Media Productions stopped by to give us a preview.

Monday October 9th

5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

3130 N. Rockwell St

mintedmediaproductions.com

