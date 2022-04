The This is Life movement was started by a mother-son duo with the hopes of inspiring Chicago’s youth to master their artistic crafts and remain positive. Natalie Manning and Dorian Adams Jr. join us now with more on their work.

Facebook @thisislife2

Instagram @thisislifechi

Twitter @thisislifechi

thisislifechi.org

