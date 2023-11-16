With Thanksgiving just a week away it’s time to start finalizing those dinner menus and what better to add than a peach cobbler egg roll. Joining us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen to break down the recipe is home Chef Kiara Jones.

UNIQUEEATS.net

Peach Cobbler Egg Roll Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 can of peaches (15oz.)

1 tbsp. Fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. Salted butter

½ Cup light brown sugar

4 tsp. Corn starch

1 tsp. Ground cinnamon

1 tsp. Nutmeg

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

10 Egg Roll Wrappers

3 Cups oil for frying

4 tsp. Water for cornstarch slurry

3 Cups water to seal egg rolls

Vanilla Dipping Sauce:

2 Cups powdered sugar

⅓ Cup Milk

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Strain Peaches and cut them up into bite sized pieces. Add peaches to a saucepan on low heat along with lemon juice, butter, brown sugar, cornstarch slurry (4 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 4 tsp. water), nutmeg, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Bring everything up to a boil, reduce to a simmer and let everything simmer for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Brush edges of egg roll wrappers with water and fill the center with peach cobbler filling and roll the egg rolls up. Once oil temperature reaches 350 degrees, fry egg rolls for about 5 minutes each. Let egg rolls cool over a wire rack (can possibly dust with powdered sugar if you like) While the egg rolls are cooling you can quickly whisk together all of the ingredients for the Vanilla Dipping Sauce.

Serving size: makes about 6-10 rolls depending on how big you roll them

Prep Time: 6-7 min.

Cook Time: 15 min.

Equipment needed:

Saucepan to simmer filling

Heavy bottom pot to fry

Thermometer

Tongs

Measuring cups and spoons

Cooling rack

Notes:

Can use fresh peaches

Vegan version can be made with vegan egg roll wrappers, vegan butter, and make the dipping sauce with plant based milk

This recipe can be made ahead just roll them and store in an airtight container

This is also an air fryer friendly recipe

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.