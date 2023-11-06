It’s Uptown’s biggest night when the “Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom” transforms into a casino for a night of fun. You can try your hand at Blackjack, Roulette and Poker, and it’s for a good cause. It’s “Casino Uptown”. It kicks off later this week and here with everything you need to know about it – Terry Tuohy and Matthew Ruffi.

Wednesday, November 8

5:30 – 9:30 PM

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

1106 W Lawrence Ave

exploreuptown.org/casino

Facebook UptownUnited

Instagram @exploreuptownchi

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.