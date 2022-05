The Chicago Tap All-Stars are celebrating National Tap Dance Day with performances, a VIP film screening, classes, and even a community jam. Joining us now with the details is founder Of Chicago Tap Theatre Mark Yonally and founder of M.A.D.D. Rhythms Bril Barrett.

Facebook Chicago Tap All-Stars

Instagram @chicagotapallstars

bit.ly/chicagotapallstars

chicagotaptheatre.com

maddrhythms.com

