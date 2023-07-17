A popular taco crawl returns to Rogers Park this Thursday. It’s two routes, fourteen restaurants and a tequila tasting, added just this year. Here with a taste of what one might find on the crawl, in our Studio 41 kitchen, the chef at El Sabor Poblano, Daniel Mozo.

(773) 508-5885

RPBA.org

Instagram @RogersParkBA

Facebook @RogersParkBA

Twitter @RogersParkBA

Thursday, July 20 from 3-7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $20 per route at RPBA.org, and $30 on the day of.

Barbacoa Taco (Goat Meat)

Ingredients:

3 lbs of diced goat meat

10 avocado leafs

2 diced onions

1 head of garlic

Salt to taste

Garnish

Fresh chopped Cilantro

Fresh diced onion

Marinate meat by mixing all ingredients together.

Cover and leave in the refrigerator overnight.

Boil meat after marinating overnight for 3 hours on low heat.

Then shred the meat with hands.

Heat corn tortillas in a pan over medium heat until soft

Add shredded meat to the tortilla, garnish with cilantro and onion

Optional: add salsa of your choice.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.