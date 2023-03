Kaleena Bliss recently joined the Chicago Athletic Association hotel as executive chef joining a majority female-led culinary team. Chef Kaleena joins us now in our Studio41 kitchen to share one of her favorite spring recipes.

12 S. Michigan Avenue

Instagram @chicagoathletichotel

chicagoathletichotel.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.