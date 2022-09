Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, birthday, or going on your honeymoon today we’re providing you with a guide to celebratory travel. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us now with the details.

Facebook Tornatore Travels

Instagram @theoutsideinsider

Twitter @JMTornatore

theoutsideinsider.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.