During this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week you can try a wide variety of dishes from restaurants across the city including CheSa’s Bistro & Bar.

Owner, Chef Chesareé Rollins joined us with a taste of a gluten free appetizer being offered.

3235 W. Addison, Suite C

chesasbistro.com

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar Crawfish Jalapeno Cornbread with Cheese
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 diced jalapeno
  • 1/2 pound of frozen crawfish tails, thawed – leave 2-3 ounces out to top cornbread
  • 2 cups yellow cornmeal
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1cups shredded cheddar cheese – leave 2 ounces out to top cornbread.
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 Tablespoon of Vegetable oil
  • 1 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • Cajun seasoning: 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1
    teaspoon of celery powder, 1 teaspoon of paprika and 1 teaspoon of cayenne
    powder.
    Instructions
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Place the butter in a large nonstick pan and heat over medium-high heat. When
    melted, add onion and bell jalapeno. Cook 2-3 minutes until peppers are soft.
  • Drain any liquid from crawfish and add to pan along with creole seasoning.
    Remove from heat and set aside.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.
  • Add cheddar cheese, milk, oil, and eggs. Add crawfish mixture. Stir to mix well.
  • Transfer mixture to a greased cupcake. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden
    on top and set in the middle.
  • Top remaining cooked crawfish and shredded cheese

