During this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week you can try a wide variety of dishes from restaurants across the city including CheSa’s Bistro & Bar.

Owner, Chef Chesareé Rollins joined us with a taste of a gluten free appetizer being offered.

3235 W. Addison, Suite C

chesasbistro.com

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar Crawfish Jalapeno Cornbread with Cheese

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

1 diced jalapeno

1/2 pound of frozen crawfish tails, thawed – leave 2-3 ounces out to top cornbread

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1cups shredded cheddar cheese – leave 2 ounces out to top cornbread.

1 cup milk

1 Tablespoon of Vegetable oil

1 large eggs, lightly beaten

Cajun seasoning: 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1

teaspoon of celery powder, 1 teaspoon of paprika and 1 teaspoon of cayenne

powder.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place the butter in a large nonstick pan and heat over medium-high heat. When

melted, add onion and bell jalapeno. Cook 2-3 minutes until peppers are soft.

Drain any liquid from crawfish and add to pan along with creole seasoning.

Remove from heat and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

Add cheddar cheese, milk, oil, and eggs. Add crawfish mixture. Stir to mix well.

Transfer mixture to a greased cupcake. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden

on top and set in the middle.

Top remaining cooked crawfish and shredded cheese

