During this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week you can try a wide variety of dishes from restaurants across the city including CheSa’s Bistro & Bar.
Owner, Chef Chesareé Rollins joined us with a taste of a gluten free appetizer being offered.
3235 W. Addison, Suite C
CheSa’s Bistro & Bar Crawfish Jalapeno Cornbread with Cheese
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 diced jalapeno
- 1/2 pound of frozen crawfish tails, thawed – leave 2-3 ounces out to top cornbread
- 2 cups yellow cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1cups shredded cheddar cheese – leave 2 ounces out to top cornbread.
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon of Vegetable oil
- 1 large eggs, lightly beaten
- Cajun seasoning: 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1
teaspoon of celery powder, 1 teaspoon of paprika and 1 teaspoon of cayenne
powder.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Place the butter in a large nonstick pan and heat over medium-high heat. When
melted, add onion and bell jalapeno. Cook 2-3 minutes until peppers are soft.
- Drain any liquid from crawfish and add to pan along with creole seasoning.
Remove from heat and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.
- Add cheddar cheese, milk, oil, and eggs. Add crawfish mixture. Stir to mix well.
- Transfer mixture to a greased cupcake. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden
on top and set in the middle.
- Top remaining cooked crawfish and shredded cheese
