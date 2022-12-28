Txa Txa Club is an exploratory monthly pop-up and supper club fostering a sense of community through the sharing of food and drinks. Joining us now with a look at one of their winter cocktails is owner Daniel Parker.

1 quart apple cider

1 TBL ras el hanout spice blend

4 cinnamon sticks (1 ea. Per serving)

1 TBL orange blossom water

1. In a crockpot, combine cider, ras el hanout, and orange blossom, and set to LOW or KEEP WARM and allow to heat.

2. For serving, torch one end of cinnamon stick and invert mug over flame to fill mug with smoke. Once smoked, fill mug with cider, insert cinnamon stick, if desired, and serve hot.

