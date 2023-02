March is International Women’s Month and what better way to kick it off than with a celebration of local women-owned businesses. Chef and owner of a Taste of Philippines Kathy Vega Hardy is here in our Studio41 kitchen with a preview of ‘Let’s Talk Women’.

Thursday, March 2nd starting at 5 pm

Moe’s Cantina: 155 W. Kinzie St

letstalkwomxn.com

atasteofthephilippines.com

