The second annual Words of Wonder Literary Festival is a celebration of books, books-to-be written and books-to-be read. The festival caters to everyone and here to with more on this year’s festival and its positive impact on the community, festival organizer Jurema Gorham.

(312) 970-9551

burstintobooks@gmail.com

burstintobooks.org/wowlitfest

phenomuniversal.com/phenom

Instagram burstintobooks

Facebook BurstIntoBooksChi

Saturday, July 29 11 am – 5 pm

10201 S Cottage Grove Ave

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.