This baking veteran is whipping up delicious cakes, cobblers, cookies and pies for her customers and she’s here to share her love of baking with us today. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen to share her story and a citrusy cake recipe is Mickey’s Desserts Owner Michelle Moore.

773-999-PIES (773-999-7437)

mickiisdesserts.com

glenwoodsundaymarket.org

rpba.org

Instagram mickiissweets2015

Facebook mickiisdesserts

Twitter mickiissweets1

Ingredients:

• 1½ Cups butter, room temperature – 3 sticks or 24 tablespoons

• 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

• 3 Cups granulated sugar

• 1 3 oz. box orange Jell-O

• 6 large eggs, room temperature

• 1 tablespoon McCormick Vanilla Extract – (If using Mexican or Jamaican Vanilla Extract, use only 2 teaspoons)

• 1 teaspoon Orange Extract

• ½ teaspoon Almond Extract

• ¼ teaspoon table salt

• 3 Cups Cake Flour, sifted

Crunchy Orange Grand Marnier Glaze:

• 1/3 cup fresh orange juice from 2 to 3 juice oranges

• 1 tablespoon orange zest from 2 oranges

• 1 teaspoon Orange Extract

• 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier Liqueur

• 1 Cup granulated sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl using the paddle (not the whisk), cream together the butter, cream cheese and sugar until blended light and fluffy – medium speed. Then add the Jell-O and blend thoroughly – no higher than medium speed for no more than 1 minute.

Add each egg, one at a time, slowly blending after each. Then add your extracts and blend thoroughly – no more than a minute. Reduce mixer speed to low and add your salt and SIFTED flour a little at a time until it is all combined. Mix for another minute on low to thoroughly incorporate – too much mixing will make the cake tough.

Grease and flour your tube or Bundt pan. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 90 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean. If the cake is not finished, add increments of 10 minutes until done.

Remove the cake and set it on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert the Bundt pan or the tube pan (or remove the center of the tube pan after running a knife around the edges to loosen the cake) to remove the cake and place it on the wire cooling rack. The cake will still be very hot.

Crunchy Orange Grand Marnier Glaze:

In a small bowl, mix together orange juice, zest, extract, Grand Marnier and sugar and mix well until combined. While the cake is still warm, use a skewer to poke holes over the surface. Place a sheet of parchment paper on two cookie sheets. Place one cookie sheet under the cooling rack to catch the run-off excess glaze. Pour the glaze over the cake. Allow the glaze to drip unto the paper. Slide the cookie sheet out from under the cake and replace with the second cookie sheet with the parchment paper. Using the first sheet of parchment, pour any excess glaze back onto the cake and repeat as often as necessary. Upon finishing, set cake aside to cool completely. The glaze will soak into the cake and the sugar will create a crunchy coating

