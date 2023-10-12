The Malice in Wonderland Halloween Pop-Up returns to Headquarters Beercade October 27th with themed cocktails, gruesome photo opportunities, trivia, costume contests, and much more.
Bar manager Maharlika Erickson joined us in studio with a preview and taste of its Halloween cocktails.
213 W. Institute Place
October 27th – 31st
Drink Me
Cihuatan Indigo 8yr Rum | lemon | agave nectar | honey | Vera Pistachio cream ale
1 oz Cihuatan indigo
.75 oz triple syrup
.5 oz lemon
Bottom w/ 2 oz vera pistachio cream ale
Garnish with “Drink Me” toe tag, mushroom glass
Who. Are. You?
Gin | genmaicha green tea | lemon | lavender | butterfly pea flower | soda | blueberry jam cloud
1.5 oz Gin
.75 oz Lavender / Genmaicha / Pea Flower syrup
.5 oz Lemon
Bottom w/ 2 oz Soda, Collins glass
Garnish with Cotton Candy “smoke cloud”
