Laugh Your Face Off is a comedy fundraiser benefiting the Facial Pain Research Foundation. The goal is to find a cure for trigeminal neuralgia and related facial pain. Here with all the details on the event is WGN’s own, Pat Tomasulo.

Saturday, September 24th

Begins at 7 pm

Park West Chicago: 322 W. Armitage Avenue

To purchase tickets go to laughyourfaceoff.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.