826 Chi is a local non-profit dedicated to amplifying the voices of Chicago’s youth. Its 9th annual ‘Eat Your Words’ gala will bring together socially engaged change-makers from all across the city. Joining us now with the details is Executive Director Jennifer Steele and student Prosper Sahara Sangster.

Tomorrow from 5:30 – 10 pm

Zhou B Art Center

1029 W. 35th St

Instagram @826chi

Facebook @826chi

Twitter @826chi

826chi.org

