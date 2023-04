The Reclaiming Voices Survivor Art Show is designed to give voices to survivors of sexual abuse or sexual exploitation using their personal creative artistic style to tell their story. Joining us now with more is Jacqueline Saunders and Kendyl Arden.

Sunday, April 23rd

10 am – 4 pm

The Morton Arboretum – Lisle

Crisis Hotline (312) 462-3306

Facebook @reclaim13

Instagram @reclaim13

reclaim13.org

