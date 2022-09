The 3rd Annual Street Love Ride is happening September 10th through the city’s West Side. The bike ride promotes love, positivity, and peace. Joining us now with the details are organizers Derek Brown and Day’von Sanders.

Saturday, September 10th

Activities begin at 4 pm

3147 W. Douglas Blvd

streetlove2022.eventbrite.com

boxingoutnegativity.org

