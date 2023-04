Lillie’s Q is bringing their Annual Barbecure Charity Event back this may raising funds for cancer research. A crew of talented chefs will battle it out to see who has the tastiest chicken wings. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of all the deliciousness is owner Charlie McKenna.

Wednesday, May 3rd

6:30 pm – 9 pm

District Brew Yards

417 N. Ashland Avenue

Facebook @lilliesq

Instagram @lilliesq

lilliesq.com/barbecure2023

