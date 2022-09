The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski.

Saturday, September 17th

Chicago Sports Museum: 835 N. Michigan Avenue

Doors open at 6 pm

gatewaygreen.org

