2021 Design Trends for Kid Bedroom

As our kids get older, their rooms will need to be updated. Instead of revamping the entire room, there are elements you can add that will grow with your child. Here to walk us through the 2021 design trends for kids’ rooms is interior designer, Marisa Molinaro.

2021 Design Trends for Kid Bedrooms:

1. Décor as Transformational – Design Elements that will grow with you, from the toddler stage to the pre-teens and teen stages…. To the college kids!

2. Gender Neutral – Bright colors

3. Multi – Functional – Not only can these design elements work in your kids room, but the will still look just as cool when places in other rooms of the house. Also, some can be used both inside and out

