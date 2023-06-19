If you’re a fan of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Dark Knight, The Untouchables – there’s a tour going on right now that just may be for you. The Chicago TV and movie sites walking tour visits locations from these movies and so much more and here to tell us all about it, tour guide Dan Goldrosen.

(212) 683-2027

onlocationtours.com – head over to the CHICAGO TOURS header on homepage

INSTAGRAM onlocationtours

FACEBOOK onlocationtours

TWITTER onlocationtours

Public tours run Thursday – Sunday at 10am

Tickets: $36 for Adults / $26 for Children, ages 6-9

