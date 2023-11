The 14th Annual Global Mixx Music and Film Forum is happening this weekend featuring panel discussions, dance workshops, mentoring sessions and much more.

Founder Mary Datcher shared the details with us.

Saturday, November 11th starting at 9 am

Chicago Marriott Midway Hotel

6250 S. Cicero Ave

globalmixx.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.