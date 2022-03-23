BEACH PARK, Ill. — A Zion woman faces charges in connection with an October four-vehicle crash in Beach Park that left one man dead and two children seriously injured.

Suprina Bruce, 51, of Zion, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, aggravated driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs causing great bodily harm, and reckless homicide.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man dead, 2 kids injured after four-vehicle Beach Park crash

Investigators said a Jeep Patriot, driven by Bruce, was traveling northbound on Green Bay and Wadsworth road when she entered oncoming traffic to pass a tow truck illegally.

The Jeep collided head-on with a Kia Soul, killing the driver, 49-year-old Jose Hernandez of Zion. Two children, whom police said were not wearing seat belts, were also hurt.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said the incident was a “completely preventable tragedy.”

“A careless person made a terrible decision to drive intoxicated, which ultimately led to the death of one person and long-term injuries of others,” Idleburg added.

Bruce is being held on a $350,000 bond.