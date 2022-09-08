ZION, Ill. — A man whom Zion police officers fatally shot Thursday night was attempting to break into the home of a female relative with an order of protection against him.

Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to a home in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue following a call from a woman inside the residence. According to police, officers encountered a man near the back door of the home. Upon speaking with the man, officers say he displayed a firearm.

The man refused to drop the gun and officers fired shots, police said.

The man ran about a block west with the firearm. A third officer caught up with the suspect and opened fire.

Despite officers administering life-saving measures at the scene, the man was pronounced dead at a Waukegan-area hospital.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Per protocol, law enforcement will turn their findings to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.